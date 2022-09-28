Snoop Dogg discusses his final time seeing Tupac after shooting

Snoop Dogg has opened up on his final conversation with Tupac, 26 years after the rapper died from being shot.

The 50-year-old visited his friend in hospital after the incident.

"When I walked in, I could just feel like he wasn't even there and I fainted," Snoop said on Impaulsive. "I knew that that was gonna be my last time speaking with him."

Despite the pair having bad blood at the time, he put it aside to focus on Tupac's healing. He died on 13 September 1996.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.