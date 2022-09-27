Video

Kim Kardashian being forced to hop around in super-tight dress becomes instant meme

Kim Kardashian was forced to compromise on glamour when an ultra-tight dress she wore at Milan Fashion Week saw her hopping around, as she couldn't physically walk.

The sparkling Dolce and Gabbana corset dress saw the 41-year-old clinging onto a handrail as she jumped to hoist herself up some stairs, in a hilarious clip shared by her team.

"Is there an elevator?" she asks, as someone holds up her dress so she doesn't encounter another problem in the form of getting it stuck on her shoe.

Nightmare.

