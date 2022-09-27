Everyone is freaking out over bizarre way Drew Barrymore eats pizza

Drew Barrymore's pizza 'hack' as left fans horrified, as she turns her cheesy delight into a completely different meal.

The actress shared a TikTok which showed her scraping the toppings off, and mixing it with a salad because she didn't want to eat the bread base.

"I'm sure people are going to be like 'how dare you do this to a pizza'", she joked in the clip. "I feel really guilty about it myself."

Barrymore defended the move by saying it's great for people with gluten intolerance.

