Shaq roasts Logan Paul for wearing ‘Jeffrey Dahmer’ glasses

Shaquille O'Neil took the opportunity to mercilessly roast Logan Paul when he appeared as a guest on his most recent Impaulsive podcast episode.

Co-host Mike Majlak asked YouTuber Logan about why he had a 'dad' look going on that day, when former basketballer Shaq took aim.

“Is it the glasses?” Logan asked. “These are new.”

“I know, I seen the Jeffery Dahmer joints,” Shaq quipped, prompting laughter around the room. “You’ve been watching Netflix...So have I."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.