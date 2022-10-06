Video

Shaq roasts Logan Paul for wearing ‘Jeffrey Dahmer’ glasses

Shaquille O'Neil took the opportunity to mercilessly roast Logan Paul when he appeared as a guest on his most recent Impaulsive podcast episode.

Co-host Mike Majlak asked YouTuber Logan about why he had a 'dad' look going on that day, when former basketballer Shaq took aim.

“Is it the glasses?” Logan asked. “These are new.”

“I know, I seen the Jeffery Dahmer joints,” Shaq quipped, prompting laughter around the room. “You’ve been watching Netflix...So have I."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

logan paul
Up next Celebrities

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz