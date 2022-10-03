Kanye West makes runway debut stomping through mud for Balenciaga

Balenciaga shocked with their SS23 collection at Paris Fashion Week as they covered the runway in a giant mud pit, but arguably the most surprising part of the show was Kanye West making his modelling debut.

The rapper opened the show in a 'security' jacket and a baseball cap peeking out from under a hood, as he stomped down the muddy runway.

In the show notes, the mud was supposed to be 'a metaphor for digging for truth and being down to earth.'

