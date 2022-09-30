James Charles reveals SWAT team turned up to house when fan claimed he had bomb

James Charles has been using the 'one thing about me' TikTok trend to tell the story of the time a SWAT team turned up at his door thinking he had a bomb and hostages.

The YouTuber was forced to move homes when he was 19 years old when fans found out his address and kept coming over uninvited. However, things turned particularly sour when someone called the police claiming Charles had a bomb in his home.

The now-23-year-old explained how the traumatic event saw him close to getting shot by law enforcement.

