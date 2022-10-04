Video

Paris Hilton has hired seven pet mediums amid search for missing dog

Paris Hilton has admitted she's turned to spirituality as the search for her missing chihuahua, Diamond Baby, goes on.

The dog went missing 20 days ago, when it's believed a workman left a side door open.

"I miss my diamond baby so much it hurts. I know she's alive out there somewhere!" she wrote on Instagram.

"I have spoken to 7 credible pet mediums/communicators that all say she is alive & that someone has her. So that gives me hope. And at this point, Hope is the only thing getting through."

