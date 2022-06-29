Lady Gaga inspired to add arnica to makeup after fibromyalgia battle

Lady Gaga has revealed she was inspired to add arnica to her relaunched make-up line after relying on the natural remedy to help with the pain from fibromyalgia.

Arnica is a herb that's thought to have great anti-inflammatory properties.

"I used to take prescription medication to take down inflammation, and I actually found that didn't work and arnica was much more powerful," she told Allure. "[I wanted to] explore the healing powers of arnica on the face."

Haus Labs will re-launch exclusively at Sephora.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

