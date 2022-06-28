Christian Bale reveals he would return as Batman under one condition

Christian Bale has said he'd be willing to return as Batman - but he has one condition.

“In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what, I’ve got another story to tell’," he told Screen Rant. "And if he wished to tell that story with me, I’d be in.”

Two more films are reportedly in the pipeline, with Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson also having taken up the role previously.

Bale said Nolan had always discussed the idea of sticking to a trilogy.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

