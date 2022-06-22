Kim Kardashian reveals how long she waited to let kids meet Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has admitted she waited six months before introducing her four kids to new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

"It’s different for everyone and different things work for different people,” the star revealed on the TODAY show. “But you just have to do what feels right and try to just be as respectful and cautious as possible.”

She also added she consulted therapists and waited 10 months after filing for divorce before dating anyone.

Pete has been seen out with North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm a number of times in recent weeks.

