Chris Martin makes appearance in pub and belts out Coldplay songs on piano

Chris Martin popped into a Somerset pub after Glastonbury Festival and surprised punters by hopping on the piano to belt out a Coldplay song.

A couple who met the singer at The Stag Inn in Hinton Charterhouse, told him that their first dance song at their wedding would be 'A Sky Full of Stars' - prompting Martin to give them their own, personal rendition.

Pub owner Steve Parkin described it as “the most surreal five minutes ever” as the 45-year-old asked those drinking what songs they wanted to hear.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

