Victoria Beckham’s 'odd' eating habits slammed by top chef

Victoria Beckham's healthy eating habits have been branded 'odd' by one of Spain's top Michelin-star chefs, Dani Garcia.

The Spice Girl reportedly refused to eat anything but vegetables at a high-profile wedding in 2019, forcing Garcia to change his entire menu to keep up with her 'complicated' demands.

“It was very sad because when you make such an effort, not just me and my team but the bride and groom and everyone else to create a unique menu," he said, adding she always had coconut water and a bowl of mints.

