Dakota Johnson went viral earlier this year as a 2015 clip of her 'spotting' Johnny Depp's injured finger during a press conference resurfaced.

The actress recently opened up about her confusion over fan speculation during an intimate interview with Vanity Fair.

“I was like, ‘For the love of God, why? Why am I involved in this?'" she said. “I don’t remember that at all, but please, take me out of this. Don’t let this go further."

"Humans are so f****** weird. The internet is a wild, wild place.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

