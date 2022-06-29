Alec Baldwin yells at dogs in Spanish during chaotic Woody Allen live interview

Alec Baldwin has left fans confused after he got up during an Instagram Live with Woody Allen and began shouting at his barking dogs in Spanish.

Allen lost internet connection during a deep chat, as Baldwin sat awkwardly in silence.

“Leonetta! Leonetta! Basta! Las perritas! Basta! Las perritas, suficiente!” he got up and began yelling through the house - which roughly translates to him telling them 'enough'. It's not known who Leonetta is.

Comedian Alexis Pereira admitted that Baldwin's lingo was something "I, a native Spanish speaker can’t understand."

