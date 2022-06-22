Stormzy 'extremely blessed' as he receives honorary degree from Uni of Exeter

Stormzy has described himself as "extremely blessed" as he receives an honorary degree from the University of Exeter.

The grime artist has been instrumental in getting black teens into the best universities in the country, including Cambridge, where he provided scholarships.

"We should always share and support, uplift and help in whatever capacity we are able to," he said during his graduation speech.

Shouting out his mum in the crowd, he added: "It was always her biggest dream for me to go to university and graduate and then become somebody".

