George Michael's ex admits 'we all expected him to die' in rare interview

George Michael's ex-partner, Kenny Goss, appeared for a rare interview with Piers Morgan where he admitted he 'expected' the singer to die.

The pair dated from 1996 until 2009 before Michael died on Christmas Day in 2016, aged 53.

"I had spent so much time when we lived together, being worried about him," he admitted on Uncensored.

"What’s the line he says in one of his songs? He says, 'I can see it in your eyes when you look at me that way, it tears me in two'. And it really did."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

