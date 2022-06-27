Everyone is fascinated by Noel Gallagher's 'scissor player' at Glastonbury

Music lovers have been left baffled as Noel Gallagher had an extra member of his band during his Glastonbury set - a scissor player.

During 'She Taught Me How To Fly' the woman began snipping away into a microphone at the back of the stage, much to the amusement of confused fans.

However, it's not the first time scissor extraordinaire Charlotte Marionneau has gained attention after she joined the Oasis star on Jools Holland in 2017, and feuding brother Liam joked he wanted 'someone sharpening a pencil' at his gig.



