Sydney Sweeney's fiancé 'Glen Powell' makes cameo on SNL

Sydney Sweeney has made a joke about the rumours of an affair between herself and her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell during her debut as a Saturday Night Live host.

The Euphoria star hosted the show for the first time on March 2nd and used her opening monologue to poke fun at the rumours that she and Powell and gotten a little too intimate on the set of the rom-com.

"The craziest rumour I have seen is that while filming Anyone But You, I was having an affair with my co-star Glen Powell," the 26-year-old said.

"That's obviously not true," she added. "Me and my fiancé produced the movie together and he was there the entire shoot and I want to let everyone know that he is the man of my dreams and we are still together and stronger than ever."

However, there was a punchline to this speech. As Sweeney continued she said that her fiancé had come to the set to support her tonight but when the cameras cut to him it was Glen Powell sitting in the audience prompting a huge roar of laughter from the crowd.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel