Stacey Solomon shows off incredible DIY giant baubles for Christmas

Stacey Solomon has been impressing fans with her creativity as many seek ways to do Christmas on a budget this year - by making giant baubles from old plastic balls.

Spray painting the cheap children's toys with gold and silver, and creating 'handles' out of the end of a paper cup, she transformed them into incredible Christmas ornaments.

Not only that, but a jet wash should easily wash the spray paint off when she's done with them, so they can be loved by her kids once again.

