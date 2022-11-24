Group of high school students surprise their teacher - by crashing his wedding

The moment a San Diego teacher's wedding got crashed by students has been caught on camera, and it's pure joy to watch.

Kevin Mclintock, 31, had been feeding students clues as to where the reception would be held, but little did he know they had actually gone investigating and found the whole details of the day.

"These kids know me. For them to know and care about me that much that was big for me", Kevin shared of the sweet moment he realised they were at the back.

