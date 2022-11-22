These DIY floating candles make the perfect Christmas centrepiece

TikTok is going wild for a new DIY Christmas decoration hack - and it's super easy to recreate.

The 'floating candle' centre piece is an optical illusion and festive touch in one, and was posted by home expert, Catherine Grey.

Filling a clear vase with water beads and baubles before popping an LED candle on top, it gives the illusion that the flame is 'floating' in water.

It looks super modern and unique, and is sure to impress guests this Christmas.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

