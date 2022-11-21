Video

Heinz Christmas dinner soup is back for 2022 - and there's a vegan version

Heinz have confirmed their Christmas dinner-flavoured soup is returning to supermarket shelves, following its sell-out success last year.

Not only that, but you'll be able to get your hands on a vegan version too, packing the flavours of a traditional festive roast into a liquid.

Priced at £2.50 in Asda stores from 24 November, it's slightly more expensive than 2021, but still far cheaper than cooking up a dinner from scratch.

However, it won't be around for long, and it won't be restocked when they're gone.

