'Eat the Rich' ice cream van sells edible versions of Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates

An 'Eat the Rich' ice cream pop-up is selling edible versions of all of your favourite billionaires - from Bill Gates to Mark Zuckerberg.

Stationed across New York and Los Angeles, the stunt is the latest from MSCHF, the Brooklyn-based art collective that's been behind some of the internet's most viral pranks.

Ironically, to get your hands on a capitalism-overthrowing ice cream, it'll set you back $10.

If you were wondering who's most popular, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk were the first to sell out.

