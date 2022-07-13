Love Island super-fan gets tattoo dedicated to Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

One Love Island fan has inked her passion for one contestant on her foot, with a very unexpected, very permanent tattoo.

Amy Hollingsworth has had none other than Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu's name tattooed on her foot.

'Come with me to get my favourite Love Islander tattooed on me forever,' she captioned the video of her heading to Twinss Tattoo studio.

It didn't take long for Ekin's family to pick up on it, with them commenting from her account: 'WTF!!! Omfg that’s mad we love you xx'.

Indy100 has reached out for comment.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

