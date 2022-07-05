Labrador becomes an adopted dad to orphaned ducklings - again

Fred the Labrador is making quite the name for himself in the dog world, because he's once again become an adoptive father to ducklings.

The pooch previously adopted nine orphaned chicks when he was ten years old back in 2018, and his new brood consists of 15 ducklings whose mother vanished during the night.

Fred lives at Mountfitchet Castle, Essex, and has been spotted carrying the new babies around on his back, and letting them climb all over him.

They'll stay with him until they're old enough to survive alone.

