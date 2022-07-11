Hiker catches terrifying moment avalanche plunges towards his group

A British adventurer captured the terrifying moment a huge avalanche came hurtling towards him in Kyrgyzstan’s Tian Shan mountains.

Harry Shimmin described how his group heard "deep ice cracking" before a huge mountain of snow came crashing down, as he tried to hide behind a rock as it passed over his head.

'If we had walked 5 minutes further on our trek, we would all be dead,' he captioned the clip. 'I was only covered in a small layer of snow, without a scratch. I felt giddy.'

Thankfully, everyone was safe.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

