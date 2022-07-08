'Psychic' seal predicts who the next prime minister will be

Banana the 'psychic' seal who predicted the Euro 2020 football results, has revealed who she thinks is going to be the next prime minister.

The seal gives her answer by shuffling towards a photo of the candidate at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary in Gweek.

“While we can’t take any responsibility for how Banana makes her choice, what we do know is she has a pretty good knack for getting it right," says Ben Fowler, an animal care supervisor at the sanctuary says.

Her top choices? Ben Wallace or Penny Mordaunt.

