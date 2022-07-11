Chef turns McDonald's Happy Meal into a gourmet pasta dish

A chef is going viral for her attempt at turning a McDonald's Happy Meal into a gourmet dish.

Danny Kim, 26, challenged chef Amy Brandwein to create tortellini using fries, chicken nuggets, sweet and sour sauce and two apple pies.

A lot of the food ended up in a blender, with chicken nuggets and apple pies forming the main centre of the pasta.

The fries were crafted into pommes dauphine, while the sweet and sour sauce served as decoration on the plate fit for a Michelin-star restaurant.



