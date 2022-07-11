Guy who lives in the Tower of London documents challenge of everyday tasks

A resident of the Tower of London has been documenting just how he does everyday tasks such as going to the shops while living in a hugely-protected historical building.

Comedian Tom Houghton is the son of the ex-Chief of Defence Staff, and lives in the Tower to save money on London rent prices.

However, there's a compromise. Because there's no special entrance for residents, meaning he has to go across a moat as well as through guards and tourists to bring his shopping home.

