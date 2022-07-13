TikToker claims forehead scar caused by 'eating' her twin in the womb

x
Video
The 'how I got my scar' TikTok trend has officially been won by a woman who 'ate' her twin in the womb.
Kaley has a scar across her forehead, which she explained was from the removal of a lump - remains of the twin she 'ate' - complete with hair and teeth inside.
“Nine months is a really long time to be kept in the womb without any real sustenance,” she jokingly described.
Experts call it vanishing twin syndrome, but apparently, it doesn't involve eating your twin like a piece of chicken.
