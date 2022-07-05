Man poses as Disney World staff member to steal $10,000 R2-D2 statue

A Florida man has landed himself in hot water after he disguised himself as a Disney World staff member in a bid to get his hands on a $10,000 statue of R2-D2.

David Emerson Proudfoot lives near the park, and wore a personalised name badge and uniform.

Proudfoot allegedly told the police that he was moving the R2-D2 replica to “show weaknesses in the security of the resorts in the hope of securing a better job at [Disney World]."

When police raided his home, they reportedly found a host of stolen memorabilia.

