Hilarious 'snobby' penguins at Japan zoo refuse to eat cheaper fish

A Japanese aquarium has been forced to buy cheaper fish in a bid to save money, but unfortunately, it turns out the penguins can taste the difference.

The birds of Hakone-en aquarium can be seen turning their backs on keepers and refusing to eat in a clip that's going viral online.

Formerly living on a diet of horse mackerel, to they switched to regular mackerel (known in Japanese as 'saba') after prices increased between 20-30% this year.

The aquarium plays home to 32,000 animals including sharks, seals and otters.

