Wholesome moment horse tries to take a treat from owner's mouth

The adorable moment a horse tried to figure out how to take a treat from his owner's mouth is going viral for all the right reasons.

Django can be seen in the clip sniffing around horse-lover Maja, working out where the smell was coming from, occasionally licking his lips as he refused to give up.

As he drew closer to securing the treat, he made the mistake of intensely licking her chest thinking that was where it was, before she burst into laughter and gave into his cuteness.

A wholesome, well-deserved snack.

