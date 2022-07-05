TikToker shows insane price difference between men and women's deodorants

A TikToker has been showing first-hand how the 'pink tax' makes basic products more expensive, just by making the packaging more stereotypically female-oriented.

“On today’s episode of, ‘The World Hates Women,’ I’m at Target, and look what I found,” Sreya (@sreyaadus) says in the viral clip.

She shows off two deodorant cans - one with a cedar wood scent targeted at men for $4.99, and one with a more feminine fragrance, complete with a pink bunny - coming in at $6.99.

"Two dollars less for the same exact thing. Scam!" she added.

