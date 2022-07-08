Man opens up about what it's really like to have monkeypox

A man who was unfortunate enough to contract Monkeypox has been warning the public to be careful, by sharing his ordeal with the emerging disease.

Matt Ford, from Los Angeles, was left with blistered skin and is thought to have been the first American to go public with their diagnosis.

"I think a lot more people have it than the CDC is currently reporting due to lags in testing," he told Fox.

"There is no reason to feel shame or stigma, you've done nothing wrong."

