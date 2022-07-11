Animals at a wildlife park pampered with ice lollies and sprinklers in heatwave

Animals at Cotswold Wildlife Park have been pampered with cold showers and ice lollies to help them cope with the ongoing UK heatwave.

However, it's not the kind of icy treats we're used to, as tamanduas are seen in clips sticking their noses into fresh watermelons while wolverines enjoy frozen blocks of blood.

The park's 86-year-old giant tortoise, George, has even been enjoying a cool wash from a keeper.

Temperatures have soared to above 30 degrees over the last few days, and an extreme heat warning has been issued.

