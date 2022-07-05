Morrisons £2.80 eggs hatch and become family pet ducks

A woman who put three Morrisons supermarket eggs in an incubator to test it was working now has three lovely pet ducks.

Deza Empson, from Redcar, Yorkshire, planned to breed budgies with the incubator, and wanted to make sure it was at a constant temperature.

Using the £2.80 duck eggs as a trial run, she was surprised when they actually began growing, and just weeks later, River, Dusk, and Daisy arrived.

"When I first saw them move I could hardly believe it," she said. "Somebody else could have bought and eaten her."



