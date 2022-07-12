Parkour pros turn electricity off at businesses to help with energy crisis

A group of teen parkour pros have been using their skills to switch off the lights of businesses who leave them on all night, amid the energy crisis.

The Wizzy Gang could be seen running up the walls of estate agents, beauty salons, and even McDonald's to turn their mains electricity off, around Montpellier, France.

Onlookers filmed and clapped not only because it was impressive, but because they're helping to save the planet too.

