Guests at baby shower get a shock when mum arrives with newborn

A mum-to-be surprised her baby shower guests by turning up with her newborn, who had been delivered just four days before.

Becky Biddulph, 30, and her husband James walked into the garden with baby Henley, who everyone immediately thought was a doll.

"With Henley being born so close to my baby shower, I just thought it would be the most perfect way to introduce him to everyone," Becky said of the tot's two-week-early arrival.

"Funnily enough, we did the same for our wedding...we didn't even tell the girls until the night before!"

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

