You can now buy a Lidl 'wine handbag' that pours drinks on-the-go

x
Video
A woman has gone viral for showing off her brand new handbag with a twist: It can hold several bottles of wine, and even has its own pouring tap built-in.
The new addition to Lidl will set you back just £16.99, and the bag-meets-bar even has its own insulated cooling section to keep your beverages chilled.
'I've literally just rushed to get ready so I can get to Lidl', one person commented. Another added: 'Off to Lidl to purchase my life's purpose'.
Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Up next Lifestyle
Viral
New chicken nugget eating world record with 19 in one minute
Mar 30, 2022
Mar 30, 2022
Teacher gets savage response when asking pupils what they would change
Mar 30, 2022
Mar 30, 2022
Ted Cruz is stunned as he gets trolled by pro-choice guy in airport
Mar 25, 2022
Mar 25, 2022
Rishi Sunak struggles to use contactless payment in awkward clip
Mar 24, 2022
Mar 24, 2022
106-year-old woman says 'brandy and a ciggie' are key to a long life
Mar 24, 2022
Mar 24, 2022
Best man throws engagement ring into ocean during friend's proposal
Mar 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
Child goalkeeper scores last-minute winner from other end of pitch
Mar 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
Expert claims we've all been using Vaseline wrong by missing vital step
Mar 22, 2022
Mar 22, 2022
News
Ukrainian Eurovision winner who fled performs at Concert for Ukraine
Mar 30, 2022
Mar 30, 2022
Kyle Rittenhouse defends himself as 'not a racist' on podcast
Mar 30, 2022
Mar 30, 2022
Martin Lewis shares his number one tip for lowest energy prices
Mar 30, 2022
Mar 30, 2022
MP whose dad died from one punch wants Will Smith to hear her out
Mar 29, 2022
Mar 29, 2022
Andrew makes surprising public appearance arm-in-arm with teary Queen
Mar 29, 2022
Mar 29, 2022
Will Smith posts lengthy apology to Chris Rock following Oscars slap
Mar 29, 2022
Mar 29, 2022
The British public are being 'acclimated' to not seeing Queen
Mar 29, 2022
Mar 29, 2022
A pig sanctuary has put out a plea for people to adopt them as pets
Mar 29, 2022
Mar 29, 2022
Sadiq Khan 'embarrassed' by government's 'appalling' refugee response
Mar 28, 2022
Mar 28, 2022
Politics
Ted Cruz is stunned as he gets trolled by pro-choice guy in airport
Mar 25, 2022
Mar 25, 2022
MP Lisa Nandy gets support for speech on Rishi Sunak's 'shocking' help
Mar 25, 2022
Mar 25, 2022
MP Siobhan Baillie feels baby kick as she stands up to ask questions
Mar 25, 2022
Mar 25, 2022
Rishi Sunak struggles to use contactless payment in awkward clip
Mar 24, 2022
Mar 24, 2022
Rishi Sunak squirms when asked about wife's connections to Russia
Mar 24, 2022
Mar 24, 2022
MP shouts 'is that it?' at Rishi Sunak during Spring Statement
Mar 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
Kid Rock says Trump asked him what he ‘should do about North Korea
Mar 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
Putin sings Blueberry Hill for host of famous faces in resurfaced clip
Mar 10, 2022
Mar 09, 2022
Mike Pompeo calls weight loss surgery claims "nasty and inaccurate"
Mar 10, 2022
Mar 08, 2022
Reporter makes smooth save as crowd chant Biden abuse on live TV
Mar 10, 2022
Mar 08, 2022
‘F*** Joe Biden’: Fan swears during live interview before NASCAR race
Mar 10, 2022
Mar 08, 2022
Jill Biden 'jokes' about husband calling Kamala Harris 'president'
Mar 02, 2022
Mar 02, 2022
Hancock says he broke Covid guidance because he 'fell in love with somebody'
Feb 28, 2022
Feb 28, 2022
Sport
Jack Grealish jokes with Aston Villa fan that he 'doesn't like him'
Mar 28, 2022
Mar 28, 2022
Child goalkeeper scores last-minute winner from other end of pitch
Mar 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
Cheerleader saves basketball game in full arena as ball gets stuck
Mar 18, 2022
Mar 18, 2022
Tennis player Nick Kyrgios brings Ben Stiller into row with heckler
Mar 18, 2022
Mar 18, 2022
Russian gymnast wears pro-war 'Z' symbol after losing to Ukrainian
Mar 07, 2022
Mar 07, 2022
Liverpool's Jason McAteer mocks his teams infamous white Armani suits
Mar 02, 2022
Mar 02, 2022
Ukraine footballer Roman Yaremchuk gets emotional during Benfica match
Mar 01, 2022
Mar 01, 2022
Fashion model Gisele Bündchen shows off her jiu-jitsu skills
Feb 25, 2022
Feb 25, 2022
Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale mocks Leicester fans in Chip Inn Fish Bar ad
Feb 23, 2022
Feb 23, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo thanks fans for 400m Instagram followers
Feb 22, 2022
Feb 22, 2022
Djokovic prepared to miss French Open and Wimbledon over vaccine stance
Feb 15, 2022
Feb 15, 2022
Djokovic prepared to miss French Open and Wimbledon over vaccine stance
Feb 15, 2022
Feb 15, 2022
Eminem takes knee during Super Bowl halftime show performance
Feb 14, 2022
Feb 14, 2022
Showbiz
'Love will make you do crazy things' Will Smith addresses Oscars slap
Mar 28, 2022
Mar 28, 2022
Anyone selling an Oscar statue must offer it to the Academy for $1
Mar 25, 2022
Mar 25, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion's label is countersuing her over album
Mar 22, 2022
Mar 22, 2022
Lin-Manuel Miranda on getting the 'Encanto' soundtrack out of your head
Mar 16, 2022
Mar 16, 2022
Kim Kardashian gets wrapped in layers of tape for Balenciaga show
Mar 10, 2022
Mar 07, 2022
Andrew Garfield says he has “no plans” to play Spider-Man again
Mar 01, 2022
Mar 01, 2022
Zoë Kravitz admits to Robert Pattinson that Twilight wasn't her 'thing'
Feb 24, 2022
Feb 24, 2022
Cara Delevingne criticised for mocking Julia Fox on TikTok
Feb 23, 2022
Feb 23, 2022