Martin Lewis has issued a warning to car owners to prevent their insurance from 'auto-renewing' in order to get a better deal.

The money saving expert advised that by switching each year, you're almost guaranteed to be paying less because the competition is so high.

“You should always check across the market,” he said on his BBC Radio 5 podcast.

“Comparison sites are actually marketplaces in their own rights these days under the regulations.”

