Lonely dog thrown birthday party after spending 600 days in rescue centre

A dog who has spent over 600 days in Battersea Dogs and Cats Home waiting to be adopted got thrown a surprise birthday party to lift his spirits.

Perry the lurcher, aged four, has spent 15 times the average length living at the charity centre (35 days), presumably due to his excitable nature (which they promise he's been working on).

Balloons, party hats, and presents were all on the cards at his party, however, which saw him even sport a birthday bandana.

“Perry is an absolute delight to be around and he never fails to make me smile with his goofy personality", says rehoming assistant, Rosie Beauvais.

