A mysterious immersive gold vault has appeared in central London

An immersive gold vault has appeared in Flannels' Oxford Street store, but with good reason.

The luxury brand has teamed up with perfumers, Creed, to celebrate the iconic gold bottle of their Millésime Impérial fragrance, bringing a taste of the high life to shoppers, with a pop-up replacing Beyoncé's Renaissance installation.

Inspired by the rise and fall of the sun, the vault has even had its own soundtrack curated for the event.

Not only can you get lost in the vault's gold walls, but shoppers will even have chance to be entered into a draw to win their own mini gold vault.

You'll have to be quick though, as queues often line the street for a peek.

