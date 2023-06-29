Dermatologist shares alarming reason why you should be wearing SPF on a plane

A dermatologist has been revealing some of her biggest in-flight skincare hacks, including why it's essential to wear SPF on a plane, despite being indoors.

Anyone who flies regularly knows that being up in the air dehydrates your skin and leads to breakouts, which is why Dr Lindsey, MD, has come to the rescue.

She suggests you should put any window blinds down as soon as you can to prevent UV rays coming through and hitting your face.

"Flying at 30,000 feet for only an hour gives you about the same radiation as 20 minutes in a tanning bed", she claims.

"I make my face look like a glazed doughnut every time."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter