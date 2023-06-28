This viral 'ice bucket hat' is about to become a must-have for summer festivals

With festival season in full swing and temperatures across the country soaring, Strongbow may have just saved the day by inventing a bucket hat that doubles up as an ice bucket.

Outrageous new fashion trends and an ice-cold tinnie? We're listening.

"We understand more than anyone the pains of cracking out a tinnie with your friends at a festival, only to discover it’s already gone lukewarm", says Heineken's UK cider marketing director, Rachel Holms.

The brand will be launching giveaways across social media so keen fans can get their hands on one.

