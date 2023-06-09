This is not a drill: Walkers have opened crisp sandwich shops, dedicated to one of the UK's favourite snacking combinations.

98 per cent of UK adults believe that crisps make sandwiches better, so it seems like the ultimate solution.

Brighton, Glasgow, Liverpool, London, Newcastle, Norwich and Reading will have the pleasure of indulging in the likes of Quavers and Wotsits integrated into sandwiches at the specially-designed stores.

The offering includes Max's Mighty Monster Munch sandwich (designed by sandwich king Max Halley, who has offered up his shop in Crouch End for the occasion) which is a Pickled Onion Monster Munch-filled fish finger sandwich, with cabbage, chipotle mayonnaise and pico de gallo on focaccia.

And of course, there's no Walkers without an appearance from Gary Lineker, who says his favourite combination has got to be egg with salt and vinegar crisps.

"I'm obviously the crisps king, so I need to be involved. If crisps are going in sandwiches, I need to know., they wouldn't do this behind my back”, he told us.

The stores are open for one-week only from 12 June.

