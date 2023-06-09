A stepdad has gone viral after he joined a Taylor Swift community on Reddit, so that he could pick up talking points to bond with his step-children over.

Rob Scharbach, 42, has a 13-year-old stepdaughter named Sophia, who is obsessed with the singer.

Thanking fellow Swifties for helping build his knowledge on the platform, he wrote:

"I joined this subreddit just so I could see Taylor news in my feed, and I just want to extend a thank you to all you die-hard fans for all the topics and talking points you’ve provided."

So sweet.

