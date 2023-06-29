Giant rat runs across bar counter and causes chaos at NYC restaurant

New York City diners were left screaming in terror when a giant rat ran along a restaurant counter, causing chaos.

Employees appeared to quickly spring into action, using a mop bucket to try and capture the rodent - but failing.

"I think he wants a drink", one customer joked, while another chimed in: "Somebody put a patronus on him!"

After a cartoon-like chase, one employee manages to secure the rat in a black container, much to the relief of the people trying to enjoy their evening.

