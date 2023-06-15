A care home in Warwickshire is going viral after it hosted its own 'Glastonbury' for its elderly residents who still love to party.

'Amblefest' had music, food, a main stage, and even festival props including flags and pom-poms so the residents could fully immerse themselves, years after they got to do it all for real.

“We have many festivalgoers and music lovers living here, and knew how eager they would be to experience a festival,” manager Julia Joy said.

