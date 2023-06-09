Neuroscientist reveals the three things we should all be doing for a healthier brain

A neuroscientist has listed the three things we should all be doing to preserve our brain health.

Emily McDonald, 24, says the tips help prevent symptoms such as brain fog and forgetfulness.

“Try to not look at your phone for at least 20 to 30 minutes after waking up", she advises, adding that eating processed food is also another contributing factor to poor brain health.

However, it's not just physical elements, we also need to be kinder to ourselves.

“If I catch myself saying something negative about myself, I have to say three positive things about myself", she adds.

